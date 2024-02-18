4 people injured after driver crashes vehicle into house in north Etobicoke

Four people, including two pedestrians, have been taken to the hospital after a driver crashed into a house in north Etobicoke late Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened just before 5 p.m. near Albion Road and Byng Avenue, which is north of Highway 401.

Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 that they transported a male between the age of 35 and 40 and a female to a trauma centre with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the vehicle are currently being assessed, they said.

According to Toronto police, the driver struck two pedestrians, one of whom was trapped under the vehicle.

The driver and the passenger of the vehicle are being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they said.

Arcot Boulevard and Albion Road are closed as police investigate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes, said police.