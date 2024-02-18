TORONTO
Toronto

4 people injured after driver crashes vehicle into house in north Etobicoke

Four people, including two pedestrians, have been taken to the hospital after a driver crashed into a house in north Etobicoke late Sunday afternoon. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) Four people, including two pedestrians, have been taken to the hospital after a driver crashed into a house in north Etobicoke late Sunday afternoon. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share

Four people, including two pedestrians, have been taken to the hospital after a driver crashed into a house in north Etobicoke late Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened just before 5 p.m. near Albion Road and Byng Avenue, which is north of Highway 401.

Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 that they transported a male between the age of 35 and 40 and a female to a trauma centre with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the vehicle are currently being assessed, they said.

According to Toronto police, the driver struck two pedestrians, one of whom was trapped under the vehicle.

The driver and the passenger of the vehicle are being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they said.

Arcot Boulevard and Albion Road are closed as police investigate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes, said police.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News