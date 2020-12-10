TORONTO -- Three dozen staff at Trillium Health Partners are self-isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the hospital network said 36 employees at its three sites have been diagnosed with the disease. THP noted that the cases are linked to both hospital and community transmission.

"All contact tracing has been conducted and infection prevention and control measures are in place to ensure our hospital remains a safe place to receive care," the hospital said.

According to its website, four units at Credit Valley Hospital and Mississauga Hospital are dealing with an outbreak.

During Mississauga's weekly COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Bonnie Crombie said she is concerned about the situation in hospitals as it is not getting any better.

"Trillium Health Partners is currently well above capacity and is dealing with 88 COVID patients, 20 patients in the ICU and a great number of patients awaiting their results," Crombie said.

She noted that patients are being transferred to other hospitals and some elective surgeries are in danger of being cancelled.

"I've been told that the next three to six weeks will be extremely challenging for our hospitals as they continue to deal with the surge of COVID patients."

While the pace of case growth has somewhat slowed since the region went into the lockdown category two weeks ago, Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel Region's medical officer of health, said cases continue to rise and still heading in the wrong direction.

"We are not yet seeing a plateau or a decrease. And if we remember how the first wave in the spring worked, we don't start going down right away," Loh said.

Although a vaccine has been approved in Canada, the doctor said residents must stay the course to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"We must stick to precautions to bring this wave under control, and then drive down cases through our continued collective action and determination," Loh said.

"If we reduce cases, reduced hospitalizations and deaths will follow."