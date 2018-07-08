

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Firefighters in Niagara-on-the-Lake say 34 cars went up in flames Sunday after a grass fire started in a field that was being used as a parking lot.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Fire & Emergency Services told CP24 that the fire broke out on Niagara Stone Road where a lavender festival was being held this weekend. A field across the street from the festival was being used as a parking lot to accommodate visitors.

At around 3:40 p.m., a fire started under a vehicle from exhaust to the dry straw. The fire quickly spread, fully igniting 19 vehicles and partially damaging 15 others.

Eleven fire trucks and 40 firefighters were called to the field to stamp out the blaze. Crews were able to contain and extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.

So far damage has been estimated at between $1.2 million and $1.5 million.

Images shared by firefighters from the scene show multiple charred and blackened vehicles sitting in a scorched field.

Firefighters said they had warned against using the field for parking because of the fire risk.

So far no charges have been laid.