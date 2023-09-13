33-year-old man charged after violent carjacking and shooting in Toronto
A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent carjacking and shooting in Toronto’s Harwood neighbourhood last month.
According to police, officers were called to a robbery on Aug. 11 in the area of Weston Road and Black Creek Drive.
Investigators said a man parked his 2016 Mercedes sedan and went into a nearby restaurant with a friend.
A short time later, police said three male suspects arrived in two vehicles and parked on either side of the Mercedes.
“The suspects confronted the victim and friend as they returned to their vehicle,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday.
“Two suspects violently assaulted the victim as the third suspect got into the victim’s vehicle.”
Police said two of the suspects fled the parking lot in the vehicles they arrived in.
The third suspect, police said, was unable to start the victim’s vehicle and got out of the car, attempting to run.
“When confronted by the victim, the suspect pulled a handgun and shot the victim,” police said.
The suspect then fled the area on foot, according to police. Police did not disclose the severity of the victim’s injuries.
An investigation was launched and police said one suspect was arrested earlier this week.
Two search warrants were executed on Monday, resulting in the arrest of 33-year-old Chadrick Brown, police said.
Brown has been charged with robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded or restricted firearm, four counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.
Police said they are continuing to search for two male suspects in the case.
