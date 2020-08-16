A 30-year-old male motorcyclist is dead after a collision in Mississauga early Sunday morning, the Ontario Provincial Police say.

The incident happened at around 2 a.m. on Highway 403 between Mavis Road and Hurontario Street.

The OPP said the motorcyclist hit the back of a four door sedan.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The motorcyclist was driving with one or more other vehicles but they were not involved in the crash, according to police.

The area was closed for an investigation but has since reopened.