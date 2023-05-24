3-year-old who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in backyard pool, police say

A three-year-old child who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in a neighbouring backyard pool, police say.

According to Durham Regional Police, officers were called to a home near Harwood Avenue and Rossland Road West around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say that a young girl was removed from a residential pool without vital signs. She was rushed to a local-area hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of the drowning.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police say they "continue to support the family during this horrible tragedy."

They also encourage all families to "exercise extreme care" when it comes to water safety during the warmer months.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.