    • 3 suspects tried to carjack vehicle in Pickering using fake unmarked cop cars: police

    A Durham Regional Police car is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives A Durham Regional Police car is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
    Police are searching for at least three suspects who allegedly used fake unmarked police cars and attempted to steal a vehicle in Pickering earlier this week.

    Durham Regional Police said they received a 911 call in the area of Taunton Road and New Whites Road at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday from a person reporting that three suspects tried to steal their vehicle at gunpoint.

    Officers learned that the victim was travelling east on Taunton Road when a pickup truck pulled up behind their vehicle and allegedly activated flashing lights to make it resemble an unmarked police car. Police said another vehicle approached also with flashing lights activated.

    “Three males approached the victim's vehicle, one of whom was believed to have a firearm, and attempted to gain entry into the victim's car," police allege in a post on X.

    "The victim did not believe them to be police officers as they did not observe any police identifiers on the males. The victim was able to maneuver their vehicle around the suspect vehicles and drive away."

    Investigators said the suspects followed the victim, but they were able to drive to a police station and meet with officers.

    No suspect descriptions have been released.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5360, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

