    • Blue Jays rookie infielder Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for doping violation

    Toronto Blue Jays' Orelvis Martines walks back to the dugout after striking out during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, June 21, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Toronto Blue Jays' Orelvis Martines walks back to the dugout after striking out during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, June 21, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Toronto Blue Jays rookie infielder Orelvis Martinez has been suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball.

    Martinez's ban is effective immediately.

    He's being punished after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

    Martinez says in a statement that he unknowingly took the banned substance as he tried to address fertility issues.

    Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says the organization was "surprised and disappointed" to learn of the suspension.

    The 22-year-old Martinez had one hit in three plate appearances in his MLB debut on Friday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2024.

