    3 people taken to hospital after chain-reaction collision on Highway 403 in Hamilton

    Police are investigating a collision involving five vehicles on Highway 403 in Hamilton on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (OPP) Police are investigating a collision involving five vehicles on Highway 403 in Hamilton on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (OPP)
    Three people are in hospital following a chain-reaction collision that closed Highway 403 in Hamilton for several hours Thursday.

    Ontario Provincial Police said five vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes of the highway near the Lincoln Alexander Parkway just before 9 a.m.

    Images posted on social media show the involved vehicles, which include two pickup trucks, a taxi and an SUV, with extensive damage. Debris is seen scattered across the highway.

    Three people were taken to local hospitals, including one passenger with critical injuries. Police said the passenger is now in stable condition.

    The cause of the collision is under investigation.

    The eastbound lanes of highway was closed throughout the morning and reopened just before 1:30 p.m.

