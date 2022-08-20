3 people dead after car crashes into tree in Brampton
Three people are dead after a car slammed into a tree in Brampton overnight.
Peel Regional Police responded to a single-vehicle collision in the area of Elmvale Avenue and Conestoga Drive on Saturday, shortly after 2 a.m.
Police said a vehicle crashed into a tree and was engulfed in flames.
Three occupants in the vehicle were located and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Further details about the victims have not been released.
The front-end of the car sustained significant damage from the impact into the tree.
A large amount of debris was also seen scattered on the ground in the area.
The exact cause of the collision is unknown.
A nearby resident, who identified herself as Natasha, said a loud bang woke her up in the middle of the night.
"I looked out my window and I had a clear view. I just saw a car in flames, the trees in flames," she told CP24 Saturday morning.
"We thought whoever hit the tree left. But I understood...there were people in the car so I'm very heartbroken," she added.
Conestoga Road is closed at Sandalwood Parkway for the investigation.
