2nd suspect arrested in baseball bat assault in Hamilton that left man and son injured

Another suspect has been arrested in connection with an assault at a Tim Hortons in Stoney Creek, Ont. that left a man and his son injured.

On Friday, Hamilton police announced the arrest in an update on the incident in the Tim Hortons parking lot at 1242 Highway 8 on Aug. 24.

Police said the victims confronted a group of males who refused to lower their loud music that was disturbing nearby homes and preventing residents from sleeping.

“The confrontation quickly escalated into a physical altercation, during which one of the victims was struck on the head with a baseball bat, sustaining serious injuries,” police said. The other victim sustained minor injuries.

A 19-year-old man was arrested two days later and charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats to cause death and two counts of assault with a weapon.

On Friday, police said a second suspect, 20-year-old Nicholas Cappella from Grimsby, had been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon and two counts of uttering threats to cause death.

The investigation remains ongoing, and more people could be arrested, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-546-2919 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.