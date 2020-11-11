TORONTO -- Twenty-nine residents of a Scarborough long-term care home have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared last month.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Revera, which operates Kennedy Lodge Long Term Care Home, said Toronto Public Health (TPH) has confirmed that 92 residents of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 since an outbreak was announced on Oct. 2.

Of those cases, 32 have been resolved, and 31 residents continue to fight the infection.

“The team at Kennedy Lodge offers its most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the residents who passed away during the pandemic,” the company said.

Meanwhile, 17 of the 35 cases among staff members of the 289-bed facility located in the area of Ellesmere and Kennedy roads have been resolved. The remaining staff are at home in self-isolation.

Revera said TPH and the Scarborough Health Network (SHN) have been working with their staff to manage the outbreak.

“SHN has helped us with enhanced cleaning at Kennedy Lodge and is supporting our infection control and PPE education. Their support is very much appreciated,” the company said.

According to Revera, residents are being monitored twice daily for symptoms and are tested if they present signs of the virus. As well, staff are screened at the beginning and end of their shift.

“We are regularly updating residents, their families and the staff on the status of the outbreak. At the direction of Public Health, visits are restricted to essential visitors only,” Revera said.

“We recognize how difficult these measures are for residents and their families, and we appreciate their patience and understanding as we put these precautions in place for the safety of our residents.”

Meanwhile, more than half of the residents at Main Terrace Street Long Term Care Home, which is also operated by Revera, have tested positive for COVID-19 since an outbreak was declared on Oct. 15.

In a separate statement, the company confirmed that 86 residents of the 150-bed nursing home located in the area of Main Street and Kingston Road have had the infection.

Of those, 31 residents have recovered, while seven have died.

Twelve of the 15 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recuperated.