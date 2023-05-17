27-year-old Grimsby man arrested on child pornography charges

A 27-year-old man from Grimsby, Ont. has been arrested on two child pornography charges, the Niagara Police Service announced Wednesday morning.

Police said their investigation commenced in April and concluded on May 17, when Brandon James Muhlbeier, 27, of Grimsby, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

Muhlbeier has been held in custody pending a bail hearing on May 17, which will take place in St. Catharines, Ont.

Police encourage anyone with further information on this arrest to contact local authorities