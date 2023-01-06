24-year-old Truck driver who crashed into, brought down overhead sign on Highway 401 located and charged: police
The 24-year-old driver of a truck that crashed into and subsequently brought down an overhead sign on Highway 401 Friday morning has been located and charged, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Officials said that just before 8 a.m., a truck collided with the sign on a stretch of highway near Brock Street in Whitby, causing it to “buckle and collapse.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“You can see the impact mark here on the sign where a transport truck collided with the sign and part of the cross member here as well,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to social media shortly after the incident.
Images from the scene early Friday morning showed the sign lying across the highway, completely blocking traffic.
A sign is seen blocking traffic on Highway 401 near Whitby.
Schmidt said that according to witnesses, the driver of the truck stopped after striking the sign and got out of their vehicle before re-entering the truck and fleeing the scene.
In the hours that followed, police reviewed descriptions of both the suspect and the vehicle involved in the collision and issued a strong warning to the driver.
“We know who you are. We're coming for you right now,” Schmidt warned. “It would probably be better if you called the OPP right now and advised exactly where you are and where we can best meet up.”
Hours later, Schmidt announced in a video posted to Twitter that the vehicle and the driver had been located.
Investigators could be seen measuring the height of the vehicle involved in the collision, which Schmidt said appears to be a “dump-style” truck that can raise and lower its trailer.
He noted that marks of damage could be observed on the truck itself, including what appeared to be blue paint believed to be from the sign it struck hours earlier.
Crews work to move an overhead sign off Highway 401 on Jan. 6, 2023.
In an update, Schmidt said a driver from Brampton had been charged in connection with the crash and said the vehicle's “dump box” was in the raised position at the time of the incident.
“Thanks to the tips that came in from witnesses…Whitby OPP were able to locate the vehicle as well as the driver,” Schmidt said. “Without your help, without your assistance in making this investigation move forward, we would likely not be at this place right now.”
The driver, who has not been identified, is charged with overheight vehicle, fail to remain, and careless driving.
Westbound lanes between Brock Street and Thickson Road that were closed have since reopened.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Are Canadian bail rules tough enough? Experts weigh in
The Dec. 27 killing of an OPP officer has brought renewed scrutiny to Canada's bail system. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts who say the issue is far more complicated than just toughening up our bail laws, as critics are calling for.
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Health Canada confirms shortage of adult cold and flu medicine
Adult cold and flu medicines are in short supply across the country as drug manufacturers struggle to keep up with abnormally high demand, Health Canada has confirmed.
Ontario woman stuck, paralyzed in Dominican Republic after 'catastrophic' water slide accident
An Ontario woman is paralyzed and stuck in the Dominican Republic after a 'catastrophic' water slide accident.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
Prince Harry criticized by British military figures after claiming he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan
Prince Harry has drawn criticism from some security and military figures after claiming in his autobiography that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving for the British Army in Afghanistan.
Vaccine-derived polio virus detected in 2 Canadian wastewater samples
After initiating its own wastewater testing for polio last year, Canada has detected two samples of vaccine-derived polio virus type 2 (VDPV2). No related illnesses have been reported in connection to that wastewater finding.
US$940 Mega Millions draw, 6th largest jackpot in U.S. history, to be held tonight
Lottery players in the U.S. whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly US$1 billion Mega Millions prize when a drawing is held Friday night.
Montreal
-
92-year-old man spends 3 days in Montreal ER hallway with fractured vertebrae
Three sisters from Westmount began the year feeling frustrated after their 92-year-old father spent 72 hours in a hospital emergency department hallway in excruciating pain. They're hoping other families don't experience the same ordeal.
-
Montreal man found dead near border was trying to reach family in U.S.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) say a man found dead near the border was attempting to cross into the U.S. to reach a family member when he died. The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Fritznel Richard from Montreal.
-
Quebec woman returned from ISIS detention camp in Syria granted bail
A Quebec woman facing terrorism charges after returning to Canada from a detention camp in northeastern Syria last October has been granted bail. The details of Oumaima Chouay's bail hearing or the reasons for her release Friday by a Quebec court judge are under a publication ban.
London
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
-
Sentencing for sister after fatally stabbing her brother in 2021
A sentence has been handed down in the case of a sister fatally stabbing her younger brother south of London.
-
London's own Shaedon Sharpe represents in upcoming Slam Dunk contest
The rookie from Beal Secondary has committed to the contest during the All Star Weekend festivities in February
Kitchener
-
Police make arrest in fatal hit and run near Six Nations
Police have arrested and charged a 39-year-old Haldimand County resident in connection to a fatal hit and run just outside Ohsweken on Tuesday.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
-
Waterloo region COVID-19: Hospitalizations down, one new death reported
The number of people in Waterloo region hospitals with COVID-19 fell by 16 this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. brothers being hailed as heroes for saving life of toddler
What started as a trip into Sudbury to see a movie turned into two brothers from Manitoulin Island being hailed as heroes for saving the life of a two-year-old at a restaurant along the way.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
-
Butcher’s daughter from the Sault leads veganism charge
January often sees people change their diet to honour new year’s resolutions and this year, a U.K.-based campaign to convince people to try veganism has an interesting tie to northern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa LRT closure to extend into weekend, officials say
Officials say the work to repair Ottawa's LRT line after freezing rain Wednesday night is expected to continue into the weekend after efforts to remove ice caused further damage.
-
Four new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa
Four more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19, while he number of residents in hospital with an active case of COVID-19 has spiked to start the new year.
-
Labour market kept roaring to end off the year with 104,000 jobs added in December
The Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Windsor
-
'Butter tart bandit' arrested related to downtown grocery store break-ins
The suspect who is being referred to as the ‘butter tart bandit’ has been arrested related to thefts at a downtown Windsor grocery store.
-
CBSA seizes US$32,000 in undeclared cash at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
A traveller was stopped at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel with US$32,000 in undeclared cash, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.
-
'Numbers are skyrocketing': WRH on rising COVID-19 cases
Despite a drop in influenza and RSV cases in Windsor-Essex, hospital officials say COVID-19 is once again on the rise.
Barrie
-
'Enough is enough' Police associations call for change in the justice system
After the killing of five police officers in the past four months, some of the largest police associations in the country are calling for a change in the criminal justice system.
-
Innisfil woman loses hundreds of dollars in puppy scam
Police warn residents to be wary about buying pets online after an Innisfil resident lost hundreds of dollars in a puppy scam.
-
Barrie woman remains in custody 5 weeks after pedestrian collision near Sadlon Arena
A Barrie woman arrested after three pedestrians were struck and seriously injured near the Sadlon Arena remains behind bars five weeks after the collision.
Atlantic
-
'An electric atmosphere in the Maritimes': Event lead says World Juniors a success
Team Canada won gold in Halifax Thursday night -- defeating Czechia 3-2 in a dramatic final game at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. Grant MacDonald, the local event lead for the tournament, says it was not only a great night, but a great couple of weeks for the Maritime region.
-
Cases of Omicron sub-variant 'Kraken' emerging in Atlantic Canada
Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador are now reporting cases of the XBB.1.5 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, reflecting a spread being reported south of the border.
-
Nova Scotia to spend $2 billion to improve highways, bridges by 2030
Nova Scotia has announced it will spend $2 billion over the next seven years to improve the province’s highways, bridges and ferry infrastructure.
Calgary
-
Calgary flight to Mazatlán cancelled amid ongoing violence in western Mexico
At least one flight from Calgary to Mazatlán, Mexico, has been cancelled amid ongoing violence in the region following the arrest of drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzmán López.
-
Calgary police investigate southwest shooting
Calgary police are at the scene of a fight in the southwest and have confirmed that firearms were involved.
-
Parks Canada closes public parking at Moraine Lake Road
High demand for parking at a popular area near Lake Louise has forced officials to make a difficult decision.
Winnipeg
-
'Hope for the best': Manitoba woman stuck in Mexico amid erupting cartel violence
A Manitoba woman trapped in Mexico amid erupting cartel violence says she is trying to stay calm and optimistic while waiting for their flight out of the country.
-
Reg Helwer joins list of Manitoba Conservatives not running for re-election
Another Manitoba Progressive Conservative has announced he will not run in the provincial election slated for Oct. 3.
-
Armed suspects arrested at Winnipeg mall, transit bus: police
The Winnipeg Police Service was kept busy on Thursday evening, responding to a report of a woman armed with a gun at a local mall, and a separate report of a man holding a knife on a transit bus.
Vancouver
-
B.C. reopening 20 emergency operations centres as hospitalizations surge
The B.C. government is reactivating 20 emergency operations centres across the province in preparation for an expected increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.
-
Suspect sought after posing as oil and gas company employee, stealing excavator: RCMP
Mounties are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly posed as an oil and gas company employee and stole an excavator in northeastern B.C.
-
'It's a little silly': Passengers arriving in Vancouver from China react to new COVID testing policy
Travellers who arrived in Vancouver from China on Thursday were required to pack proof that they’d tested negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours of landing in Canada.
Edmonton
-
'Not a lot we can do,' says Alta. family sheltering at resort amid violence in western Mexico
An Edmonton-area family on vacation in western Mexico said they still felt safe Friday morning, although violence in the surrounding region was skewing the certainty of their future plans.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
-
Health Canada confirms shortage of adult cold and flu medicine
Adult cold and flu medicines are in short supply across the country as drug manufacturers struggle to keep up with abnormally high demand, Health Canada has confirmed.