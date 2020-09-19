TORONTO -- One person is facing impaired driving charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Etobicoke Saturday morning.

The collision occurred near Stevenson Road and Kipling Avenue at around 6:15 a.m.

According to police, a 62-year-old man was crossing the street when he was struck by a silver 2005 Nissan Altima being driven southbound on Kipling Avenue.

“The pedestrian sustained major trauma as a result of this collision and was taken by emergency run to hospital,” investigators said in a news release issued later that afternoon.

The victim later died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Nissan Altima has been identified by police as 24-year-old Toronto resident Mureithi Premji. He has been charged with operation of a vehicle causing death while impaired and operation of a vehicle causing death with a blood alcohol level exceeding 80 miligrams.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours for the police investigation but have since reopened.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have seen the vehicle in the area to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers immediately.