Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and is undergoing treatment at a German medical facility, the team’s General Manager Kyle Dubas confirmed Wednesday.

The tumour was discovered while 20-year-old Amirov was undergoing treatment for an unrelated injury in his home country of Russia earlier this season, says the league.

“We are in direct contact with the facility on an ongoing basis to monitor his treatment and care,” Dubas said in a statement issued Wednesday.

“Rodion has the complete support of the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and we will continue to ensure he receives the best care possible throughout this process.”

Amirov’s agent, Dan Milstein, also issued a statement Wednesday, saying that the player is in “good spirits.”

“Rodian is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,” he wrote.

“He is skating three times per week and working out every day.”

Amirov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 15, 2021.

He also represented Russia at the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championships where he had two goals and six points in seven games to lead his team in scoring.