TORONTO -- Charges have been laid against a 20-year-old Toronto man in connection with a York Region crash that left a 54-year-old male cyclist dead.

An officer with York Regional Police was conducting speed enforcement on Keele Street near Cavell Avenue in the Township of King just after 7 a.m. on Friday.

At the time, police said, a vehicle that was travelling at a high rate of speed was spotted rolled over.

A man was found deceased near the vehicle, officers said, and a bicycle believed to be his was located nearby.

On Saturday, investigators said they have identified the cyclist as a resident of Richmond Hill, but his name has not been publicly released.

“A post mortem examination will confirm his identity,” police said.

About two hours after the vehicle was initially spotted by the officer, police said a man believed to be the driver was seen walking in the area of 15th Sideroad, approximately two kilometres from the crash scene.

The man was taken into police custody.

On Saturday, investigators announced charges had been laid in the case.

Drake David Tye Paul is now facing a charge of fail to stop causing death and a charge of dangerous driving causing death.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.

“Investigators continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone who may have been driving with dashcam in the area, who have not yet spoken with investigators to please come forward,” York Regional Police said in a news release.

FATAL COLLISION UPDATE - The cyclist who was killed in King yesterday has been ID'd as a 54yr-old man from Richmond Hill. The 20yr-old driver, Drake David Tye PAUL has been charged. Both YRP and @SIUOntario continue to investigate. Link for more info --> https://t.co/LK1HcJyOWh — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 25, 2020

Ontario’s police watchdog is also investigating

The province’s police watchdog is also conducting its own investigating into the matter.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has assigned six investigators, one forensic investigator and one collision reconstruction to the investigation.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injuries or allegations of sexual assault.