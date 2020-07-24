TORONTO -- The province's police watchdog is now investigating a fatal crash in King Township this morning.

The rollover occurred near Keele Street North and Cavell Avenue.

York Regional Police have confirmed that one person was killed in the collision and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has now invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injuries, or allegations of sexual assault.

Keele Street is currently closed from 16th Sideroad to 17th Sideroad for the investigation.