$20,000 reward sought by Hamilton police to recover remains of missing mother of 2

Police in Hamilton are looking to put up a $20,000 reward to locate the remains of a missing mother of two who disappeared without a trace last year under suspicious circumstances.

“Investigators believe there are individuals with knowledge of what happened to Emily Bailey and the location of her remains; however, they may be hesitant to come forward given the group(s) responsible for the murder,” a recommendation report within the agenda for the next Hamilton Police Services Board meeting reads.

The investigation into the 23-year-old’s disappearance started after she was first reported missing on Jan. 10, 2022. Homicide detectives announced at a news conference in March of that year they had taken carriage of the investigation citing evidence of foul play. She was last seen alive on Jan. 1, 2022, according to police.

Prior to her disappearance, Bailey had attended a New Year’s Eve party on Weir Street North and then left an acquaintance’s house the next day. Bailey’s mother, Laura Bevan, told reporters at the time that her daughter always kept in contact.

“This isn’t like her,” Bevan said. “She is always with her family, always worried about her children."

Based on the evidence, police said investigators believe Bailey was murdered and her body was disposed of at an unknown location.

In the recommendation report, police said homicide investigators have “exhausted many investigative avenues” and only a “limited number” of people have come forward with information about the suspect or suspects.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto on Monday, a spokesperson for Hamilton police said investigators do not know where Bailey was killed but they believe “someone does.”

“Her family deserves answers and we encourage those people to come forward,” the spokesperson added.

In the recommendation, Hamilton police say a $20,000 reward may help generate new leads in the investigation, which may lead to an arrest and possible conviction.

“We hope this award will motivate an individual to do the right thing for Emily’s family,” the spokesperson said.

The recommendation is set to go before the board on July 27.