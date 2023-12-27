TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 people seriously injured in Georgetown collision

    A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

    At least two people have been seriously injured in a collision in Georgetown, Ont., on Wednesday, police say.

    It happened in the area of 17 Side Road and Trafalgar Road.

    There is no immediate word on the condition of the victims.

    The cause of the collision is under investigation.

    Police have closed Trafalgar Road between 17 Side Road and 15 Side Road.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadians weigh in on their 2023 and vote on the top word to describe it

    Another calendar year has all but passed, and as Canadians reflect on the past 12 months, public opinion research firm the Angus Reid Institute says 2023 is receiving mixed reviews. The firm asked 1,500 people how satisfied they are with the year, and some of the answers may surprise you.

