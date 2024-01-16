TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 people seriously injured following stabbing in Toronto

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
    Share

    Two people have been seriously injured after being stabbed in the city’s Eglinton West neighbourhood Tuesday evening.

    Toronto police say they were called to Gabian Way, east of Eglinton Avenue West and Keele Street, shortly after 8:30 p.m. for reports of people fighting.

    When officers arrived, they found at least two people with injuries. Toronto paramedics told CP24 they transported the two victims to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Meanwhile, police say they arrested a male suspect for assault.

    The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say

    Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News