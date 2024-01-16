2 people seriously injured following stabbing in Toronto

Two people have been seriously injured after being stabbed in the city’s Eglinton West neighbourhood Tuesday evening.

Toronto police say they were called to Gabian Way, east of Eglinton Avenue West and Keele Street, shortly after 8:30 p.m. for reports of people fighting.

When officers arrived, they found at least two people with injuries. Toronto paramedics told CP24 they transported the two victims to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police say they arrested a male suspect for assault.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.