2 people charged with first-degree murder after shooting at North York bar

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after a 47-year-old man was fatally shot inside a North York bar last month.

The incident happened on April 21 at Avellino Social Club, near Islington Avenue and Millwick Drive, which is south of Steeles Avenue West.

According to Toronto police, officers arrived at the scene around 10 p.m. to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, later identified as Toronto resident Robert Khananisho, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information regarding a motive for the shooting, saying only that it was not a random incident.

"The individual was targeted and, unfortunately, was killed tragically as a result,” Const. Alex Li told reporters at the time.

On Sunday, police issued a news release announcing the arrest of two men in connection with the fatal shooting.

Toronto residents Steven Nona, 23, and Juan Pablo Segovia Sanhueza, 21, have both been charged with first-degree murder.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police are still asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators at 416-808-7400 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.