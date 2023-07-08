2 men charged after allegedly assaulting man with hammer near TTC station

Two suspects are facing charges after allegedly assaulting a man with a hammer late Thursday night.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Donlands Avenue and Strathmore Boulevard, nearby Donlands Station, just before midnight on Thursday.

Two suspects, known to the victim, approached him and allegedly assaulted him “with two different weapons.” Const. Laurie McCann confirmed on Saturday that one of the weapons was a hammer.

Police said Friday morning the victim, a man in his 30s, made his way to Donlands Station to seek help. The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

After an investigation, police found both suspects and took them into custody Saturday.

Irfan Askani, 32, and Zaid Malek, 31, both of Toronto, are facing attempted murder charges. Askani is also facing two counts of failing to comply with probation.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CP24’s Aisling Murphy