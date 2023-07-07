Man attacked with hammer at Donlands Station

A man was transported to hospital on Thursday night after reportedly being attacked with a hammer at Donlands Station.

First responders say they attended the call for the attack just before 11 p.m. When paramedics arrived on site, they found the patient in front of the station entrance.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect description has not yet been released.

More to come.