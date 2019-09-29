

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Two men were found “surfing” on the top of a GO Transit train Saturday afternoon.

Metrolinx, the province's regional transportation agency, said the incident happened on the Lakeshore West train at around 3:30 p.m.

The two men were found engaging in the activity while the train departed Long Branch GO Station.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said that officials had to stop the train and bring them down.

“We’re trying to warn people about the dangers around trains,” she said Sunday. “Train surfing is reckless and potentially deadly.”

The men were charged for bylaw infractions, but there may also be criminal charges, she said.