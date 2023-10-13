2 men arrested, third suspect still at large in Oshawa homicide

Durham police have arrested two men and continue to look for a third suspect in connection with the homicide of a 22-year-old man who was found dead in a house fire in Oshawa last March.

Police said their homicide unit, assisted by Peel police, executed two warrants in Brampton and Oshawa on Thursday, resulting in the arrests of Rameish Anthony and Kaydean Urquhart-Brown, both 22 years old.

They have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Amaar Jawaid.

Police said Jawaid's dead body was discovered inside a residence on Court Street after a fire had broken out on the morning of March 6.

Emergency crews are shown at the scene of a fatal fire in Oshawa on Monday.

Homicide investigators are still searching for a third suspect, who, earlier this week, was identified as 37-year-old Josh Bickle.

He is wanted for second-degree murder.

Police allege Bickle, who is also facing charges for a violent assault and is required to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet, removed the device.

The 37-year-old is known to frequent Tweed and Belleville areas and has ties to the Oshawa area and east coast provinces, police said.

They are urging Bickle to contact counsel and turn himself in.

"Anyone who is found to be assisting Bickle to evade police is guilty of an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada and will be prosecuted to the full extent," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5413 or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.