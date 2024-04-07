TORONTO
Toronto

2 killed in single-vehicle rollover in Durham Region

A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Durham Region.

The collision happened on Sunday on Thorah Sideroad, which is south of Regional Road 15, in the Township of Brock.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said that they were called to that area at about 3:20 a.m. for a single-vehicle rollover.

Police said that the driver was travelling southbound when they lost control and entered into a drainage culvert on the east side of the roadway. They said that the car rolled as it entered the ditch and became submerged in water on its roof.

A male and a female were found dead inside the vehicle, DRPS said in a news release.

They said that a citizen discovered the collision and called the police.

Members of the force’s collision investigation unit attended the scene.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while evidence was collected.

This crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Ashfield of DRPS's Traffic Services Branch at 905-579-1520, ext. 5262, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

