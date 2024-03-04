TORONTO
2 dead following UP Express train collision

A man and woman have died following a collision involving an UP Express train on Monday evening in the city’s west end, say paramedics.

The incident occurred near Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

Police said they were called to the area shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of a person struck by a train.

They said that officers located a second person.

Both individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene, said police in a post on X.

A Toronto police spokesperson told CP24.com that it is “still early on in the investigation to determine how/why it happened.”

The investigation is ongoing.

UP Express train service was suspended in the aftermath of the collision, but has since returned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

