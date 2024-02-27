2 dead after shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood
Two men are dead following a double shooting in the city’s Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning, Toronto police confirm.
It happened on Hickory Tree Road, near Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road, at around 4:40 a.m.
According to police, the two males were found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were rushed to hospital via emergency run but pronounced dead a short time later.
Police said it is unclear if anyone else was involved in the shooting and officers are investigating the homicides.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
