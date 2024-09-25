2 critically injured after rocks thrown at moving vehicles on Markham highway: OPP

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly threw rocks at the windshields of several moving vehicles in Markham, critically injuring two people.

On Sept. 20, at around 11:40 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police, York Regional Police, and emergency services responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at Highway 48 and Major Mackenzie Drive.

Police said the driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe a rock was "deliberately thrown" at the windshield by someone driving by prompting the crash.

Just over an hour earlier that same night, police said they received two separate reports of rocks hitting vehicles on Highway 48, just north of Elgin Mills.

Both drivers were treated for minor injuries at the hospital in those instances.

Police shared footage and photographs of the vehicles in hopes someone could come forward to aid their investigation.

Aurora OPP is asking anyone in the area at that time with information or who saw something suspicious or has footage to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.