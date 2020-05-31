TORONTO -- Eighteen patients at a Woodbridge long-term care home were transported to hospital on Saturday night after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for York Region confirmed to CP24.

York Region spokesperson Patrick Casey said that last night paramedics transferred 18 patients of Woodbridge Vista Care Community, located near Steeles Avenue and Martin Grove Road, to hospitals outside York Region.

He could not confirm the condition of the patients and would not say if they are currently in intensive care.

A total of 83 patients at the facility, including the 18 who were transferred to hospitals, have tested positive for COVID-19 to date.

Casey confirmed that 26 staff members have also tested positive for the virus and so far, 17 patients have died.

In a statement posted on Twitter earlier this week, the municipality said York Region Public Health is "actively supporting" Woodbridge Vista Care Community through the pandemic.

"We have met with the facility on four occasions to date to ensure outbreak control measures and infection prevention and control practices are in place to stop the spread within the facility," the post read.

"We will continue to support the home with this outbreak until it is closed."