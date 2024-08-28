17-year-old facing charges following deadly Richmond Hill collision

A 17-year-old is facing multiple charges following a deadly crash in Richmond Hill earlier this month that also injured six youths.

The collision happened on the morning of Aug. 17 in the area of Bayview Avenue and Bethesda Sideroad.

York Regional Police said responding officers found seven youths inside of a black, two-door hatchback in a ditch.

Two of them were rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Police said one of the victims – a 17-year-old boy – passed away as a result, and a 16-year-old girl remains at the hospital in critical condition.

Three others were taken to the hospital for serious injuries while two others sustained minor injuries. York police did not provide an update on the remaining youths' conditions.

In a release issued on Wednesday, police said a 17-year-old has been charged with four counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm and one charge for dangerous operation causing death.

Investigators are still asking for witnesses who may have additional information or footage of the area around the time of the accident to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CP24's Josh Freeman