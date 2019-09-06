

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The fine for gas stations that refuse to put up mandatory anti-carbon-price stickers is lower than the Ford government wanted.

Ontario's chief justice set the fine for violating the sticker act at $150.

That's lower than the fines the government legislation calls for, which range from $500 a day for individuals to $10,000 for corporations.

In Ontario, the chief justice sets fines for provincial offences not politicians as is the case in other provinces.

The government has so far not been able to explain why the lower fine was picked.