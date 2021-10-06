TORONTO -- A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a fellow student at a North York high school on Tuesday.

At around 1:40 p.m., Toronto police responded to reports of a stabbing at George S. Henry Academy, near Don Mills Road and Graydon Hall Drive.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was walking in the hallway when he was approached by a 15-year-old boy.

A verbal confrontation reportedly took place that escalated into a fight.

The 16-year-old boy suffered a single stab wound to his torso, according to police.

Both the victim and suspect fled from the school.

The school was placed in lockdown for the police investigation.

Police say the victim brought himself to hospital and was transferred to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

He is now in stable condition.

At around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, police located and arrested the suspect.

The 15-year-old suspect, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

He is set to appear in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).