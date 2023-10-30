TORONTO
Toronto

    • 15-year-old arrested, 3 suspects outstanding after armed robbery in Hamilton

    A Hamilton police cruiser can be seen in this undated filed photo. A Hamilton police cruiser can be seen in this undated filed photo.

    Hamilton police have arrested a 15-year-old as they continue to search for three outstanding suspects in connection with a robbery involving a firearm.

    In a news release Monday, police said a black Lincoln Navigator was driving in the area of Garth Street and Twenty Road on Sunday shortly after 6:30 p.m. when a damaged white Mercedes abruptly blocked its path.

    Four people exited the Mercedes, assaulted the occupants, forcefully removed them from their car, and fled the scene in the Lincoln Navigator. All occupants sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

    Shortly after, the stolen car was located abandoned while the Mercedes was reported as stolen and a firearm was recovered.

    The 15-year-old Hamilton resident faces 10 charges with more anticipated as the investigation continues, including five counts of robbery with a firearm, three counts of breaching probation, and two counts of failing to comply with a youth sentence.

    Hamilton police said their search for the three remaining suspects is ongoing and is urging anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

