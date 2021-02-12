TORONTO -- A teenage girl is in hospital with critical injuries following an overnight shooting in North York, Toronto police say.

Just before 3 a.m. on Friday, police responded to reports of a shooting at 25 Stong Court, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue.

A 14-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to her head inside her apartment, police said.

The girl was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.

Four suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot.

“Right now, there are four male suspects that are outstanding that fled from this apartment after the shooting. They travelled north from this apartment,” Toronto police Duty Insp. Kelly Skinner said at the scene.

A description of the suspects has not been released.

A K9 unit is searching the area and police are on scene investigating.

Mayor John Tory spoke to CP24 Breakfast about recent gun violence in the city and said it is very concerning.

"These spurts of activity of this kind are extremely disconcerting. It doesn’t matter what month it is, or what day it is or what part of the city is, it is very disconcerting and it is one of the most complex and difficult challenges we have at city hall, to try to figure out exactly how we can come to grips with this," Tory said Friday morning.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their dash cameras or surveillance videos for any information and to contact police.