12-year-old girl charged in assault of staff and student at Oshawa school
A 12-year-old girl is facing charges after multiple staff members and a student were assaulted at an Oshawa, Ont. school Monday morning.
The incident took place around 11:30 a.m. at Sir Albert Love Catholic School, near Wilson Road North and Hillcroft Street.
Police say that officers were called to the school after receiving reports that a female student was actively assaulting staff and students.
When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect fled. She was later found physically assaulting a female staff member in the schoolyard, investigators said.
Police say they discharged a conducted energy weapon to stop the assault. The suspect, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was then taken into custody.
She has since been charged with four counts of assault and one count of mischief.
One person was transported to hospital for treatment after being struck in the head during the incident.
Few details have been released about what occurred at the school Monday morning, but police say they have been in communication with the school board as well as the parent of the student charged.
The charges have not been proven in court.
Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
A hearing for the injunction application filed against the Government of Saskatchewan’s parental inclusion and consent policy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Regina’s Court of King’s Bench.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
