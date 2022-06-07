$116 million up for grabs in 'huge' Lotto Max jackpot

A life-changing $116 million could be won in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.

The OLG said "the huge jackpot" of $70-million is up for grabs, along with more than 40 available $1 million Maxmillions prizes.

"When it's not won, those Maxmillions keep rolling and keep growing as well too. So, tonight's draw we’re estimated at 46 Maxmillions in addition to that $70-million jackpot,' OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti told CP24 Tuesday morning.

UPDATED: $70 million Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec

Customers can buy Lotto Max tickets online at OLG.ca, or at authorized OLG retailers until 10:30 p.m. for the draw tonight.

Tickets are $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Even if you're not a lucky winner tonight, Bitonti said proceeds made from ticket sales go to the government and benefit Ontarians.

"Every cent, 100 per cent of our profits go back to the province of Ontario. We're a government agency and since 1975 we've given back to the province $55 billion and that goes for healthcare, education, amateur sports, local charities, First Nations."

Although tonight’s jackpot is a huge one, Bitonti says the record amount in top prizing was $140 million almost a year ago, including a $70-million jackpot and $70 million in Maxmillions prizes.

There have been three Lotto Max jackpot winning tickets sold in Ontario, totalling $112 million, so far this year.

Last month, a woman in Hamilton won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot after buying a ticket online.

In addition, there have been 31 winning Maxmillions tickets sold in Ontario this year, paying out more than $25.5 million in prizes.