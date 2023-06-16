11 Ontario police services now involved in Kenneth Law case, Peel police say

Editor’s note: If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health there are a number of ways to get help, including by calling Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566. A list of local crisis centres is also available here.

Peel police are asking members of the public to be on “alert” for items containing sodium nitrite, including hoods and masks, as the investigation into the online sale of the lethal substance continues.

In a video posted to YouTube on Friday, Peel police provided an update on their investigation into Kenneth Law, the Mississauga man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to customers at risk of suicide.

“Investigators are asking members of the community to be alert of any packaging or labels identifying sodium nitrite, including hoods and or masks that can be used to cause self harm,” Peel police said in the video.

Police have released the names of a number of companies linked to the investigation, including Academic/ACademic, AmbuCA, ICemac, Escape Mode/escMode, and Imtime Cuisine.

“We are concerned that members of the community are in possession of these items and ask everyone to be vigilant of any online transactions made by your loved ones from these noted companies,” police said.

Investigators allege Law, who has been charged with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide, used a number of online storefronts to sell sodium nitrite.

Websites associated with Law also appeared to sell rubber tubing, gas masks and other dangerous materials which can be used for suicide, and phone consultations with Law were also advertised on the sites, police said.

According to investigators, Law may have sent packages containing instruments for suicide to as many as 40 countries and businesses associated with Law are also frequently referenced on a popular pro-suicide forum.

A total of 11 police services from across Ontario are now involved in the Law investigation, Peel police said Friday.

Public Safety Announcement: If you notice payment or transactions related to any of these online companies, please contact us at 1-888-714-0003 or email 11Divproject@peelpolice.ca. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/XBVjP4Hn5K — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 16, 2023

At least two deaths in Peel Region have been connected to the consumption of sodium nitrite, police have said, and investigators in Durham Region confirmed last month that homicide detectives in their jurisdiction are trying to determine if a 2022 sudden death investigation involving sodium nitrite is related to the Law case.

Police in Toronto and York Region previously confirmed that officers are reviewing sudden deaths in their respective jurisdictions that may be linked to the Law investigation.

Law is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on June 23.

With files from The Canadian Press