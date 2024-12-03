TORONTO
Toronto

    • $109M in top prizes up for grabs in Lotto Max draw

    A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. Social media is abuzz about a history-making $60-million lottery win that will apparently make a group of people in Newfoundland and Labrador instant millionaires. THE CANADIAN PRESS A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. Social media is abuzz about a history-making $60-million lottery win that will apparently make a group of people in Newfoundland and Labrador instant millionaires. THE CANADIAN PRESS
    The chance to win one of the largest jackpots in Lotto Max history is still up for grabs.

    An estimated $109 million total prizes can be won in Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw.

    The jackpot itself still sits at $80 million after the last two draws ended without a grand prize winner. Twenty-nine Maxmillions prizes – worth $1 million each – are also available to be won.

    This is only the second time in Lotto Max history the jackpot has reached $80 million. It follows a prize cap size increase in September from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG). The first record-breaking jackpot was split by two winners in Ontario and Quebec in September.

    According to Lotto Max, nine out of 10 jackpots this year have been won in Ontario - totalling $505 million in prize money won in the province.

    To be eligible for tonight's draw, tickets must be purchased by 10:30 p.m.

    OLG says the odds of winning the Lotto Max jackpot are approximately 1 in 33,294,800.

