TORONTO -- The total number of COVID-19 patients in Ontario has risen to 688, as health officials confirmed 100 more cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday morning, including the province's ninth death.

As the new patients were confirmed, officials stated that more than 10,000 people are currently under investigation for the virus and more than 24,000 people in the province have tested negative thus far.

The province's other COVID-19-related deaths include a woman in her 90s in Durham Region, an 80-year-old Hamilton, Ont. woman, a man in his 80s in Lindsay, Ont., a man in his 70s in Barrie, Ont., a woman in her 70s in York Region, a 77-year-old Toronto man, a 51-year-old Milton, Ont. man, and a 77-year-old Barrie, Ont. man.

In the province, eight people previously infected with the virus have since recovered.

Symptoms of the virus, which can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, are similar to other respiratory infections.

There are no specific treatments for the virus and there is no vaccine that protects against it.

The Ontario government’s website advises those experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus to contact their primary health care provider or Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000.

“Please do not visit an assessment centre unless you have been referred by a health care professional,” the website states. “Do not call 911 unless it is an emergency.”

