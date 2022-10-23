10 races to watch in municipal elections across Ontario as results trickle in
Results are coming in for municipal elections across Ontario. Here are the winners of some notable mayoral races:
Ottawa
Former journalist Mark Sutcliffe will take over the city's top job from outgoing mayor Jim Watson. Sutcliffe, 54, defeated his closest challenger, Coun. Catherine McKenney, who rose to prominence during the "Freedom Convoy" protests in February, as well as former Ottawa mayor and provincial cabinet minister Bob Chiarelli. The province recently granted "strong mayor" powers to both Toronto and Ottawa in the interest of getting more housing built quickly, but Sutcliffe has said he is not interested in the veto to override council.
Toronto
John Tory secured a third term as mayor of the country's most populous city following a campaign that saw him weather criticisms of his record and the state of Toronto. Tory pitched himself as an experienced and steady hand as he beat out 30 opponents, including his closest challenger, progressive urbanist Gil Penalosa. Penalosa's campaign had hit on the themes of parks and public spaces, road safety and affordable housing, among other topics. Tory, 68, has committed to tackling the major issues of housing cost and availability, affordability and transit. He's also said he supports strong mayor powers in order to get more housing built.
Brampton
Incumbent mayor Patrick Brown was elected to a second term in Brampton after his first stint in office saw him face some turbulent times. Brown first secured the city's top job in 2018 after stepping down as leader of the provincial Progressive Conservatives amid sexual misconduct allegations that he denies. As mayor, he faced allegations of financial and contract irregularities and a council sharply divided by pro- and anti-Brown allegiances. Brown nonetheless garnered significantly more votes than his main contender, Nikki Kaur, a former municipal employee who brought forward unverified allegations as a whistleblower against top city officials.
Woodstock
Incumbent mayor Trevor Birtch, who ran again despite facing sexual assault charges involving two women, experienced a massive defeat in Woodstock. Birtch received less than four per cent of the vote. Challenger Jerry Acchione won the mayor's seat with a narrow margin of less than two per cent over the next closest candidate, David Hilderley.
Milton
Gord Krantz narrowly secured a 14th term as mayor of this Greater Toronto Area municipality, where he is believed to be the country's longest-serving mayor. Krantz beat out challenger Zee Hamid by less than 1,000 votes and less than 50 per cent of the total vote, significantly less than in 2018, when he garnered 82 per cent of the vote.
------
Here are more mayoral races to watch as results trickle in:
Hamilton
Former NDP leader Andrea Horwath is attempting to start a new chapter in her political career by going back to where it began. Horwath, who served three terms on Hamilton city council starting in 1997, is running for mayor of that city. Her bid comes after she stepped down as provincial NDP leader earlier this year, following four elections at the helm of the party. During that time the NDP secured official Opposition status, but failed to form government. Horwath is up against eight other candidates, including Bob Bratina, who previously served as mayor and was a Hamilton MP.
Vaughan
Steven Del Duca is seeking a political comeback at the municipal level. The former Ontario Liberal cabinet minister became the party's leader in 2020 and tried to carry it out of the political wilderness, though in this year's provincial election it gained just one more seat than in 2018 -- still not enough for official party status in the legislature. Del Duca stepped down after the loss and is trying his hand at municipal politics. He is vying for the mayor's job against six other candidates, including Sandra Yeung Racco, who has served five terms on Vaughan's city council.
Thunder Bay
Ken Boshcoff has previously served as mayor of this northern Ontario city from 1997 to 2003 and is vying for the role again. He was also a Liberal MP for Thunder Bay-Rainy River from 2004 to 2008, and was elected locally in Thunder Bay again in 2010 as a councillor at large. Boshcoff made a failed attempt at the mayoralty in 2014, when he lost to the incumbent. This time, he faces four other candidates, including Peng You, a current councillor at large in the city. The next mayor of Thunder Bay will have to grapple with a host of serious issues, including an opioid addiction crisis and calls for policing reforms to improve the relationship with Indigenous residents.
London
Mayor Ed Holder, the latest in a series of one-term leaders of the southwestern Ontario city, is not running again, leaving an open race for the city's top job. Josh Morgan, a city councillor since 2014 and deputy mayor since 2020, and Khalil Ramal, a former member of provincial parliament for London-Fanshawe square off against eight other contenders. Morgan and Ramal both cite housing affordability as a top issue in their platforms.
Port Colborne
It's Steele vs. Steele in Port Colborne, as incumbent Mayor Bill Steele's only challenger is his brother, Charles Steele. The latter Steele has said in interviews that he put his name on the ballot so his brother doesn't run unopposed.
and he put his name on the ballot so his brother doesn't run unopposed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2022.
