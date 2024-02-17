TORONTO
Toronto

    • 1 suspect arrested, another remains at large after person stabbed in downtown Toronto

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    One suspect has been arrested, and another remains outstanding after one person was stabbed in downtown Toronto Saturday evening.

    Toronto police say they received a call for a stabbing in the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets at around 9:45 p.m.

    The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

    Shortly after the incident, which police say appeared to have occurred in a building, officers took a female suspect in custody.

    Police say they continue to look for a male suspect in his 40s who was last seen wearing a baseball hat, brown Adidas jacket, dark pants and black boots.

