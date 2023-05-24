1 person killed, another in hospital after double shooting in Vaughan

One man is dead and another is in hospital following an early morning shooting in Vaughan.

The incident happened during a gathering at an industrial plaza at 400 Creditstone Rd., which is north of Highway 7 West and east of Jane Street.

Sgt. Clint Whitney told media at the scene that "multiple" shots rang out shortly before 4 a.m. outside a recording studio, but would not confirm if the shooting is connected to people who were at that location.

"We are investigating the circumstances of what took place and the understanding is that the shooting occurred outside, so on the exterior part of the property," he said, adding at this point it is still unclear if the shooting was random or targeted.

"Suffice to say one of those injuries was fatal and the other one is potentially fatal. We're looking at life-threatening injuries."

York Regional Police Service (YRPS) said officers were called to the scene at 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

There, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, identified only as a 39-year-old man, was located without vital signs and pronounced dead at the scene.

The second, a 27-year-old man, was transported to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

York Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating.

Investigators say they believe that there were several people in the area at the time of the shooting and are asking any witnesses who have not yet come forward to speak with them. Police are also asking anyone with video or dashcam footage from the area of the incident to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRPS's Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865, or homicide@yrp.ca, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.1800222tips.com.

More to come. This is a developing story.