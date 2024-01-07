1 person dead after stabbing downtown Toronto

A man has died after a stabbing that took place late Saturday night in downtown Toronto.

Police say that the victim was located with injuries around 11:36 p.m. in the Queen Street W and Callender Street area. Life-saving measures were performed by paramedics at the scene before the man was transported to hospital.

He has since succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100.