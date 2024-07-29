1 person airlifted to trauma centre with critical injuries following Mississauga shooting

One person has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Mississauga late Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near Hurontario Street and Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard, south of Bristol Road West.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to that area shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Paramedics say they took a male patient to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. There is no word at this time on his age, they said.

CTV News Toronto has captured video footage of a victim being airlifted to the hospital via Ornge air ambulance.

Police have not released suspect information.

More details to come.