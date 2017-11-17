York police release video of Markham hit-and-run
Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 4:56PM EST
York Regional Police have released surveillance video that shows a vehicle suspected of hitting a pedestrian and failing to remain at the scene.
York police say they responded to a call of a pedestrian being struck by a car at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The crash happened at the intersection of Yonge Street and Highland Park Boulevard, north of Steeles Avenue.
Video released by police shows the vehicle making a left turn before striking the pedestrian and fleeing the scene.
The victim is a 61-year-old man from Toronto. He was initially transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but his condition worsened in the hospital and is now in life-threatening condition.
The vehicle is described as a small , dark-coloured, four-door car that’s a newer model.
Police are urging any witnesses who were in the area at the time or who may have dash cam footage to come forward by calling officers at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704.