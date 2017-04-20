

The Canadian Press





BRAMPTON, Ont. -- The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) has been hit with a $100,000 fine after a worker in Brampton, Ont., was injured on the job in April 2013 and for "systemic problems" at that outlet northwest of Toronto.

The worker was moving a pallet of product using a forklift at the store, but as the worker began to insert the forks into the pallet, a sound was heard, causing the worker to get out of the vehicle and investigate.

The material on the pallet then fell off and injured the worker.

A Ministry of Labour investigation determined that the pallet was moved without precautions to ensure worker safety.

A ruling issued by a Justice of the Peace also pointed to "systemic problems" at the Brampton location, including multiple safety concerns raised by workers that were not responded to.

The ruling also said the injured worker was given forklift duties despite having out-of-date training.

In addition to the fine, the court also imposed a 25-per-cent surcharge to go into a provincial fund that assists victims of crime.