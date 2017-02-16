

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





One woman is dead following an assault, possibly between roommates, at an apartment in East York.

Toronto police responded to a unit on the 10th floor of a building on Dawes Road, near Beth Street and Victoria Park Avenue, at around 8:30 a.m. for reports of an assault.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a female without vital signs.

Toronto Paramedics Services attempted CPR on the victim but she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

One person is in custody in connection with the incident though officials did not provide any further details.

Friends and neighbours of the victim told a CTV News Toronto reporter that the victim often temporarily housed homeless people and that a man had been staying with her last night.

Toronto Police Det. Sgt. Tim Gallant said it’s too early to determine whether the victim was in fact involved in an altercation with someone that was staying with her.

He also did not elaborate on a possible cause of death besides describing the victim as having “obvious injuries.”

Kaitlyn Cowan, a friend of the victim, described her as a “great person” who “loved to be around people” but also had personal problems.

“She’s caring about everybody she knows but she likes to cause drama sometimes with everybody that she knows,” Cowan said. “She likes to cause problems, fight with them, all that stuff.”

Homicide detectives are at the scene and said they expect to provide an update on the investigation at 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. today.