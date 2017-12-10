Woman dead, driver and two kids in hospital after crash near Peterborough
An Ornge air ambulance is pictured transporting a patient after a fatal head-on crash east of Peterborough Sunday December 10, 2017.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, December 10, 2017 10:16PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 10, 2017 11:09PM EST
A woman is dead and three people are in hospital – including two children – after a head-on collision east of Peterborough.
Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 7 near Blezard Line.
One of the drivers – a 51-year-old woman from the Havelock area – was declared dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two children from the same vehicle – a two-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl – were airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto with serious injuries.
The cause of the collision is not yet clear, police said. OPP have shut down local roads as they investigate the fatal collision.